World News 30.07

The list of Russian atrocities and war crimes keeps getting longer day by day, US Army’s Camp Kościuszko established in western Poland, Russia cuts off another country from its natural gas supply. This and much more are in the Saturday edition of World News.

Situation in Ukraine

As Ukraine continues its resistance against Russian aggression, the Kremlin keeps doubling down on terror and brutality, its attacks aimed squarely at the civilian population. TVP World’s special correspondent Don Arleth reported from the scene to tell us more about the situation.

War atrocities

The latest reports from Ukraine brought more disturbing accounts of Russian atrocities against civilians and POWs alike. Ukrainian authorities have issued an appeal to international organisations to aid with the efforts aimed at tracking down the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

Protest against atrocities

As Russian atrocities continue to mount, protests begin to erupt in Ukraine. On Saturday, angry relatives blamed Russia for the destruction of a prison camp in Olenivka in the Donetsk region, killing dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Prisoner swap

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held an extended conversation with Russian FM Sergei Lavrov. This was the first such direct exchange ever since the Russian aggression against Ukraine began. At the top of the agenda was a plan for a possible prisoner swap, with the US authorities hoping to ensure the release of two American citizens detained in Russia.

Polish relations with Germany vs with US

Poland’s dispute with Germany over the exchange of military equipment continues. Warsaw handed over large quantities of Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine. In return, it was to receive Leopard tanks from the German armed forces. However, the two countries have so far failed to agree upon the details, with Poland growing increasingly angry with the approach taken by chancellor Scholz and his government.

Russia cuts off gas for Latvia

Gazprom has halted its gas deliveries to Latvia in the latest act of retaliation for western sanctions. However, Latvian authorities say their country purchases gas from other sources, so the cutting of Gazprom imports will not affect their energy capabilities.

Assualt-style weapons ban

The US House of Representatives has passed a bill which bans assault-style weapons which are often used during mass shootings. The bill will now be sent further on to the Senate, although it will most likely be rejected during the upcoming vote.

US-Japan talks

The United States and Japan are taking large steps to develop their cooperation in various economic areas. During the inaugural US-Japan Economic Policy Consultative Committee, the representatives of both countries announced a breakthrough joint research centre for next-generation semiconductors.

Floods engulf the UAE

At least seven people have died in the floods that struck the United Arab Emirates, as reported by the country’s Interior Ministry. Adverse weather has also been wreaking havoc in the western hemisphere, with water washing away many people’s livelihoods in the US state of Kentucky.

Warsaw Uprising commemorations

Celebrations of the 78th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising continue in Poland. Polish officials, including president Andrzej Duda, took part in special ceremonies in the capital city, honouring those who fought against the German Nazis in the largest uprising of the Second World War.

World News’ guest

Ukraine’s grain exports are set to resume following a deal brokered by the UN and Turkey. Ukraine, one of the world’s biggest grain producers, has been unable to maintain supplies to the developing world due to Russian aggression. Will the risk of famine in the developing world finally be averted? TVP World’s special correspondent Don Arleth spoke to Alla Stoianova, Head of the Department of Agricultural Policy of the Odesa region.