Russia is plundering Sudanese gold to fund war in Ukraine: report

Sudan’s ruling junta has allegedly allowed Russians to take billions of dollars in gold out of the in exchange for propping up its regime, CNN reports based on testimonies of US and Sudanese officials, as well as documents.

Late in February, mere days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a Russian cargo plane was getting ready to take off from the airport in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital. The manifest attracted the attention of Sudanese customs officials. The plane was supposed to carry a cargo of cookies, a product that is rarely exported by Sudan.

In spite of the fear of angering the increasingly pro-Russian military junta that is in power in Sudan, the customs officials searched the plane. Under colourful boxes with cookies, they found wooden crates with a tonne of gold.

This was one of at least 16 known flights smuggling Sudanese gold out of the impoverished African country over the past 18 months. High-ranking Sudanese and US officials believe it was a part of a Russian operation to strengthen its economy in preparation for Western sanctions that the Kremlin expected to see imposed on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

In return for the Sudanese gold, the Kremlin offers support to the country’s military regime, which in 2021 toppled the civilian transition government in a coup and is now cracking down on democratic opposition. “We’ve long known Russia is exploiting Sudan’s natural resources,” one former US official said. “In order to maintain access to those resources Russia encouraged the military coup.”

Russia patches up ranks with Wagner mercenaries

In its latest daily update on the current military situation in Ukraine, the UK Defence Intelligence said that “Russia has used private military…

see more

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch and the owner of the Wagner Group mercenaries company, is reportedly at the heart of the operation. His thugs for hire are linked to torture, mass murder, and plunder in several countries, such as Syria, Mali, and the Central African Republic. Wagner mercenaries have been recently spotted in Ukraine, where they are used to patch up the decimated and increasingly demoralised regular Russian invasion forces.

In Sudan, Prigozhin operates through Meroe Gold, a company that is a subsidiary of M-invest, owned by him. The company extracts gold while providing weapons and training to the country’s army and paramilitaries. “Through Meroe Gold, or other companies associated with Prigozhin employees, he has developed a strategy to loot the economic resources of the African countries where he intervenes, as a counterpart to his support to the governments in place,” said Denis Korotkov, investigator at the London-based Dossier Center.

Meroe Gold was sanctioned by the US government in 2020 and now operates under the cover of a Sudanese-registered al-Solag company.

The gold plundered from Sudan is not registered on manifests, so it is hard to establish how much exactly is it worth, but a whistleblower working in the Sudanese central bank said that 32.7 short tons (29.7 metric tonnes) of gold, worth almost EUR 1.9 bn, has left the country in 2021. It is likely that the scale of the plunder is even greater, with about 90 percent of gold mined in Sudan being smuggled out.

The aeroplane took off from the Khartoum airport, taking with it a cargo of cookies and gold. According to a source CNN reached, some of the customs officials who uncovered the haul were transferred to work in the province or were pressed into military service. “They paid for doing their jobs,” the source told CNN.