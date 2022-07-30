Warsaw Rising commemorations held in Polish capital

President Andrzej Duda, Warsaw city officials, and a group of surviving insurgents took part in Saturday’s commemorations in Warsaw, which opens a series of events to mark the upcoming 78th anniversary of the Warsaw Rising.

During his address at the Warsaw Rising Museum in Warsaw, President Duda thanked the insurgents “for being there.”

“You are still carrying out the service for Poland. You are a testimony of the attitude that a person should have for their country and their countrymen,” said President Duda.

The Warsaw Rising was the largest underground military operation in German-occupied Europe. On August 1, 1944, around 40,000-50,000 insurgents took part in the fighting. Planned to last only several days, the uprising eventually lasted over two months.

During the fighting in Warsaw, about 18,000 insurgents lost their lives and 25,000 were wounded. Losses among the civilian population were staggering and amounted to approx. 180,000, many of them victims of deliberate targetting, torture, rape and execution by the German occupiers and their auxiliaries. After the Warsaw Rising was defeated, about 500,000 of the city’s surviving residents were expelled and Warsaw was almost completely razed to the ground.

Mr Duda said at the Saturday event that “it is possible to preserve memory and build attitudes in a completely extraordinary way, especially in this place […] which is a memorial […] and a tribute to the Warsaw insurgents, those who survived and those who died, […] to the generation that lost blood in the fight for a free homeland.”