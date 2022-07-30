Fun and games mark Lublin ‘Carnaval’

J. Scherer

In parting with the traditional and embracing contemporary circus, the Carnaval aims to get a party going on the streets of Lublin, which becomes a hub for performers, buskers and so-called ‘ludic artists’ of all kinds…

Iwona Kornet, current producer of the Carnaval festival, and Rafał Sadownik, the event’s founder and former director talk to John Beauchamp on the evolution of what we call the ‘circus’ and how urban space create provides an ideal dimension for various types of performance (including super-long slack lines).

More on the festival here.

Wojciech Pacewicz

