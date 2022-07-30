Polish President ratifies Finland, Sweden’s NATO accession

Andrzej Duda, the Polish President, has ratified treaties on Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO accession, a presidential aide has told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Saturday.

“It is a very important day not only for NATO, not only for our part of Europe, for the Baltic Sea basin and the security of this part of the world,” Mr Duda said. “It is also a very important day… for future generations of Poles and those who will live and build their day-to-day lives and their happiness in this part of Europe and the world.”

Finland and Sweden applied for the Alliance’s membership in mid-May, forsaking their decades-long neutrality after Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking a conventional military conflict that Europe had not seen since WWII.

Today they both have the status of invited countries and can take part in NATO meetings, but do not have voting rights. All 30 current members of the bloc must agree to accept the two Nordic countries into the Alliance.