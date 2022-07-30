Polish becomes an official language in Municipality of Aurea, Brazil

“The Polish language has joined the official languages of the Municipality of Aurea in the State of Rio Grande do Sul, alongside Portuguese, the official language of the Federative Republic of Brazil,” the “Polish Community” Association wrote on their official website.

According to the association, this is an unquestionable recognition of the contribution of Polish compatriots to the social and cultural development of Brazil, especially in places where there is a large number of descendants of Polish emigrants.

The project was initiated by Fabricio Vicroski (Wichrowski), a Polish activist representing the Polish ethnic group in the Sectoral College for Linguistic Diversity in the Rio Grande do Sul state, southern Brazil (Colegiado Setorial da Diversidade Linguística do Rio Grande do Sul).

The idea to promote the Polish language in this way was supported by the BRASPOL organisation, representing the Brazilian-Polish Community in Brazil, the “Polish Community” Association and the Polish Linguistic Institute.

The project is currently being developed further to encompass other Brazilian municipalities, where a significant proportion of residents are descendants of Polish emigrants.

Polish language as an intangible cultural heritage

According to the “Polish Community” Association the project is part of a larger initiative aiming to acknowledge the Polish language as Brazil’s intangible cultural heritage, and consequently to include it on the national list of intangible cultural heritage.

This would result, in addition to formal recognition, in a legal commitment by Brazil to preserve the Polish language as a living testimony to the social and cultural development of the country.