Annual reported abortions fall dramatically in Poland – daily

Aleksander Koźmiński/PAP

Poland has recently recorded a huge drop in abortions, according to statistics published by a Polish newspaper.

In 2021, only 107 legal abortions were carried out in Poland, a tenfold decrease compared to previous years, following the top court’s October 2020 ruling which outlawed the procedure in nearly all circumstances, Rzeczpospolita daily wrote on Saturday reporting the data.

Of the legal procedures in the last year, 75 were performed when prenatal tests or other medical conditions indicated a high probability of severe and irreversible foetal impairment or an incurable life-threatening disease.

In another 32 cases, the pregnancy posed a threat to the woman’s life or health.

The Polish law still allows abortion when the pregnancy resulted from a prohibited act, such as rape or incest, but cases were not reported in 2021.

In 2018, 1,076 legal abortions were carried out, in 2019 – 1,110, and in 2020 – 1,076, the newspaper added.