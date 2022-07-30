No party likely to win ruling majority, poll shows

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Poland’s ruling camp, the United Right would win the general election with support at 34.9 percent but it would not be enough to form a majority government, an IBRiS poll for the Onet website has found.

The centrist Civic Coalition, the main opposition party, would win 26.5 percent of the vote while the grassroots conservative Poland 2050 party would get 11.6 percent, according to the survey that was published on Saturday.

A coalition of left-wing parties, The New Left, would get 9.5 percent of the vote while the far-right Confederation would secure 5.6 percent.

The agrarian PSL-Koalicja Polska would be the only other party to win parliamentary seats, with support at 5.1 percent.

Over half of the respondents, 56.4 percent said they would go to the polls, while 38.8 percent said they would not if the election was to take place on Sunday, July 31.

IBRiS ran the survey on a sample of 1,100 people on July 26.