Floods kill at least 53 in Iran, rescuers search for missing

Rescuers searched for the missing in Iran on Friday after landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains killed at least 53 people, officials reported.

Mehdi Valipour, head of emergency operations at the Red Crescent Society, told state TV that 16 people were still missing after two days of floods that have affected 400 towns and villages in 18 of Iran’s 31 provinces. Many highways were closed.

Friday’s worst hit area was Firouz Kooh, in the foothills of Alborz Mountains northeast of the capital Tehran, where at least 10 people died, Tehran governor Mohsen Mansouri told state TV.

He was later quoted by local news agencies as saying around six people were also missing.

Floods were still ravaging northern areas of Tehran province on Friday, he said, adding that despite repeated warnings, trekkers were still heading toward Firouz Kooh.

The town of Firouz Kooh, about 140 km (90 miles) from Tehran, is a favourite retreat for vacationers because of its cool summer temperatures. The area’s lush trails are also popular with trekkers.

State media said at least eight people died on Thursday in a landslide caused by floods in the village of Imamzadeh Davood northwest of Tehran, that also caused 14 people to be reported missing.

Earlier, on July 23, flash floods in the southern Fars province killed 22 people.

Meanwhile in Pakistan…

Floods caused by monsoon rains have killed at least 110 people and injured scores of others in the Balochistan Province in the southwest part of the country, Reuters reported.

Rescuers and soldiers are using boats and helicopters to save people stranded in inundated villages in Lasbela, the district devastated by heavy rains since June, and other areas affected by the floods.

…and UAE

Seven Asian expatriates have been found dead in the United Arab Emirates following recent floods across the country, the country’s interior ministry reported on Friday. It also said on Twitter it was updating an earlier death toll, after an Asian expatriate who had been missing was found dead.

The ministry said that field units are still carrying out evacuations in the emirates of Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Fujairah, the worst affected by floods that followed torrential rainfall.