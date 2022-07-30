We say no to ‘Russkiy mir’ concept: Poland’s UN ambassador

Russia cannot be treated as a reliable partner and it is difficult to trust its sincerity in the face of the attacks on Odesa, Polish Ambassador to the UN Krzysztof Szczerski said on Friday at a Security Council meeting on the agreement to unblock Ukrainian grain exports by sea.

According to a UN official website, Krzysztof Szczerski “voiced full support for all initiatives aimed at mitigating the food crisis but questioned how countries can trust the sincerity of the Russian Federation, which one day signs a deal, and the next, shells the area intended to be part of it.”

Russia’s actions speak “volumes about the potential fate of any future negotiations,” he pointed out.

The ambassador added that Russia seeks to replace the current international order with “a model based on imperialism, anarchy, the law of force and spheres of influence, making it difficult for the international community to treat it as dependable and trustworthy”.

Russia’s barbaric aggression

“So long as the Kremlin regime spreads its outlandish and illegal justifications for its aggression, what it offers the world by no means can be defined as an alternative to the global rules-based order,” the Polish diplomat said.

He added that Russia is “working to destroy the multilateral system and the legal principles safeguarding the world from the ravages of war.” “We say ‘nyet’ to ‘Russkiy mir’ (Russian world, a concept that has gained a negative, mostly totalitarian connotation in the Vladimir Putin era),” Mr Szczerski stressed.

Polish help

The Polish ambassador to the UN also drew attention to Poland’s support for Ukraine so far, noting that 70 percent of Poles engaged in aiding Ukraine during the first three months of the war.

“According to conservative estimates, my compatriots have spent nearly USD 2.2 bn from their pockets for this purpose, amounting to almost 1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP),” he said.

So far Poland remains one of the largest donors of military supplies to Ukraine.