US engulfed in fever of second-largest Mega Millions jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot topped out at USD 1.28 bn on Friday night’s drawing. The USD 747.2 mln cash value — before taxes — is the game’s second-largest cash price in history, according to Mega Millions.

The game’s largest jackpot ever was USD 1.537 bn in 2018, with the winning ticket sold in South Carolina. The third biggest Mega Millions prize was USD 1.05 bn in 2021, with one winning ticket sold in Michigan.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.28 billion, the second largest prize in the game’s history.

The current jackpot is also the third largest prize in US lottery history, behind a Powerball drawing in 2016 that reached USD 1.586 bn, with winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million, while the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24, according to Mega Millions.

So far nobody came forward with the winning ticket. “If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing,” the Mega Millions website stated.