Business Arena 29.07

On Friday’s episode our host Rafał Tomański kicked off the show with our main stories which were: consumer spending soars despite cost of living crisis and milestones reached for Trans-Saharan gas pipeline project.

Europe’s largest consumer-focused firms are seeing no shortage of demand despite a cost-of-living crisis, prompting several to upgrade sales forecasts for the current year. We discussed European consumer spending with Marcin Klucznik of the Polish Economic Institute (PIE).

Also on the programme:

-OPEC and its allies will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September when they meet next week, despite calls from the United States for more supply.

-Algeria, Niger, Nigeria ink deal to build Trans-Saharan gas pipeline. The idea was first proposed more than 40 years ago and an agreement signed between the countries in 2009, but progress stalled.

-India, the world’s biggest edible oil importer, will likely receive its first shipments of sunflower oil from Ukraine starting in September after a five-month gap.

-The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday moved to block Facebook-parent Meta from acquiring virtual reality company Within, offering the clearest signal yet that the agency could take a tougher stance on Silicon Valley deals involving newer technologies.