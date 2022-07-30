We can never trust Russia: Ukrainian MP

We can never trust Russians, Oleksiy Honcharenko, Ukrainian MP and Vice President of the PACE Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons, told TVP World, commenting on the recent deal between Russia and Ukraine on the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

“I think it is clear for the whole world today,” he stressed, adding that “we should do our best in order to save the world’s food security and millions of people from starvation.”

“I very much hope that tomorrow the first ships will leave the osesa port,” he said.

Learn more by watching the whole interview above.