Ukraine’s nature falls victim to Russian aggression

Ukraine, once a beautiful country, now is a place devastated by the war triggered and waged by Russia. The ongoing conflict brought loss of life and suffering, hunger, mass displacement of people, destruction and economic hardship, but also a catastrophic destruction of the Ukrainian environment.

The country used to be home to more than a third of Europe’s biodiversity, but the Russian aggression created significant ecological damage and led to worldwide consequences.

Both wild and domestic animals suffer and die as a result of explosions and fire. Fish and dolphins suffer in the Black Sea due to pollution. Russian occupiers also damage large areas of forests as a result of bombing and shelling.

Damage done to chemical plants, coal mines and nuclear reactors is leading to environmental disaster. Russian bombs cause fires which result in enormous amounts of carbon dioxide being released into the atmosphere. The chemicals in the aggressor’s warhead are being washed away by rains and find their way into groundwater, rivers and the sea.

The bombing of Azovstal facility alone could have caused leakage of hydrogen sulfide concentrate into the Azov Sea, putting its ecosystem at a brink of extinction.

Moreover, bacteria and pathogens from decaying corpses spread diseases in Ukrainian cities, causing life-threatening diseases.

The war waged by Russia also renewed the risk of nuclear disaster the effects of which are impossible to assess.