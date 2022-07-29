Russian occupiers open ferry across Dnieper to replace damaged bridge

According to the acting head of Kherson regional administration, Dmytro Butriy, the Russian forces have established a ferry to replace the nearby heavily damaged Antonovskiy Bridge.

Mr Butriy wrote in a Telegram post that the invasion forces were using the ferry to transport equipment across the Dnieper river. He did not specify whether they were bringing in reinforcements or evacuating their forces.

He also wrote that although the occupiers have told the locals using the ferry will be free, they are charging UAH 250 (ca. EUR 6.60) to cross in one direction.

According to the US Institute for the Study of War, on Wednesday Ukrainian long-range artillery struck the Antonivskiy Bridge across the Dnieper near Kherson for the third time in 10 days, likely damaging it to the point where it cannot be used by heavy military equipment. Two other bridges leading to Kherson have also been damaged.

Antonovskiy Bridge is the last bridge on the Dnieper before the river’s mouth. The next river crossing upstream is located some 50 kilometres to the west across the hydroelectric dam in Nova Kakhovka, and then the Dnieper widens into the Kakhovka Reservoir with a maximum width of 23 kilometres, which meanders for 240 kilometres northeast until it reaches the city of Zaporizhzhia.

According to the British MoD, the control of the river crossing across the Dnieper is of key strategic importance, especially in the light of the expected massive Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake the city of Kherson, which has fallen to the invaders in early March and is the only regional capital to have fallen to Russian forces since February 24 (Donetsk, Luhansk, as well as Simferopol and Sevastopol in the Crimea, have been under Russian control since 2014).

Retaking Kherson could be a massive blow to Russia, which has been making moves to organise a sham referendum in the region to create another “People’s Republic”. In the meantime, Russia has been trying to force the local residents to use the ruble and encourage them, either with promises of benefits or through blackmail, to accept Russian citizenship to boost its claim to the area.