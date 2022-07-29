US, Russian diplomats discuss US offer on prisoners

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Friday, urging the Kremlin to accept the “substantial proposal” the US made to exercise a prisoner exchange to free WNBA star Brittney Griner and another detained American citizen.

The two officials had not spoken since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

“We had a frank and direct conversation,” Mr Blinken told reporters at the State Department about his call with Russia’s Foreign Minister. “I pressed the Kremlin to accept the substantial proposal that we put forth on the release of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner.”

Multiple outlets over the past two days have reported that the US proposed to send convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout home to Russia if Ms Griner and Mr Whelan, a former Marine, are returned to the US. Mr Bout was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2012 on charges that he schemed to illegally sell millions of dollars in weapons.

Ms Griner spoke at her ongoing trial on Wednesday and has been detained on drug possession charges since February. The WNBA All-Star was taken into custody at an airport near Moscow when security found cannabis oil cartridges in her luggage.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in Russia. She testified she did not know how the cartridges got into her luggage but that she did use marijuana as a medically prescribed treatment for pain.

Mr Whelan is a corporate security executive convicted of espionage in 2020, an assertion he and his family deny. He is serving a 16-year prison sentence after being caught in Russia while arriving in the country to attend a wedding.

As Mr Blinken reported, in addition to raising the issue of the release of US citizens, he conveyed to Mr Lavrov that “the world expects Russia to fulfil its commitments” in relation to the agreement unblocking grain exports from Ukraine by sea.