Polish, Chinese leaders discuss Ukraine, mutual ties

President Andrzej Duda held a telephone conversation with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) chairman Xi Jinping on issues that included the Russian aggression against Ukraine. The Chinese leader expressed his readiness to cooperate with the Polish side in finding ways to end the conflict peacefully, the Presidential Office reported in a press release.

As highlighted in the statement, “the conversation lasted an hour and largely concerned the consequences of the Russian aggression against Ukraine”.

“The President of the Republic of Poland presented the Polish position towards Russian aggression. He drew attention to the negative impact of the war caused by Russia on the security of our entire region, as well as on trade cooperation with other partners, including China,” the president’s office noted.

“I was very happy to have a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. We talked about Ukraine and its territorial integrity, I spoke about the need to combat the Russian-induced food crisis, and we discussed Polish-Chinese relations, the development of which is an important point of Poland’s policy,” President Duda wrote on social media.

Bardzo się cieszę z rozmowy z Przewodniczącym 🇨🇳 Xi Jinpingiem. Rozmawialiśmy o Ukrainie i jej integralności terytorialnej, mówiłem o konieczności walki z wywoływanym przez Rosję kryzysem żywnościowym, omówiliśmy relacje 🇵🇱🇨🇳, których rozwój jest istotnym punktem polityki RP.

— Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) July 29, 2022

Finding a peaceful way forward

The Chinese leader expressed his readiness to cooperate with the Polish side in finding ways to end the conflict peacefully.

“Both sides stressed the importance they attach to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, including Ukraine. President Duda drew attention to Russia’s attempts to create a global food crisis and the possibility of an active role for China in countering it,” the Office of the President stressed.

The heads of state also discussed development of economic cooperation, including ways to reduce Poland’s trade deficit with China, and intensifying air links as the pandemic subsides.