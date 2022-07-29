World News 29.07

First grain shipments finally leave the port of Odesa, US Senate labels Russia a terrorist state, and some EU countries extend humanitarian visas to Russian dissidents. This and much more are in the Friday edition of World News.

Grain shipments from Odesa resume



The eyes of the world turn to Ukrainian ports as the food crisis caused by the Russian invasion, could soon be at an end. The first ships carrying Ukrainian grain are shortly to leave the port of Odesa, following the agreement reached in Turkey. TVP World’s special correspondent, Don Arleth, reported from Odesa.





Russia: a terrorist state



The US Senate has unanimously approved a non-binding resolution which calls on the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism over its atrocities in Ukraine and other countries.





Russia’s troop shortage



The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022, was initially explained as the desire to “denazify” Kyiv. Now, over five months into the war, Russia is struggling to recuperate from the losses it has already incurred.





China-US talks



The leaders of the United States and China discussed the Taiwanese question during their recent phone call. In particular the invasion of that island by Chinese forces, a move which the US and most other democracies condemn. Chinese President Xi Jinping is reported to have given President Biden an ominous warning.





Humanitarian visas for Russians



Russians who openly oppose the Kremlin propaganda and the invasion of Ukraine risk life and limb. Three European Union countries have offered to extend special humanitarian visas to them.

Europe ablaze



Though temperatures have cooled in some parts of Europe, some areas such as the Slovenian border with Italy are still burning. Firefighters have at least for the time being managed to extinguish fires in the Kras region in the northwestern part of the country, along its border with Italy.





Expanding the broadcast



TVP programmes broadcast via the digital terrestrial network are already available in Lithuania’s largest cities. Given the current political situation in the region, TVP wants to reach the largest possible audience with reliable and objective information.





Asteroids pass near Earth



Two building-size asteroids will be passing close to Earth soon. Every event of this kind is potentially dangerous, but we are assured that there is nothing to worry about. On this occasion… If you look up into the sky this weekend, you might be able to catch sight of them with the naked eye.





TVP World’s guest



Oleksiy Honcharenko, Ukrainian MP and the Vice President of the PACE Committee on Migration, Refugees, and Displaced Persons, was TVP World’s guest invited to discuss the current situation in his beleaguered country.