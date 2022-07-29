Polish-Hungarian relations strained by war in Ukraine

"I confirm the words of Prime Minister Orban that the paths of Poland and Hungary have diverged," Prime Minister Morawiecki said on Friday.

Przemysław Piątkowski/PAP

PM Mateusz Morawiecki, referring to statements made by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said that the paths of Poland and Hungary have diverged, he also stressed that Poland is not taking part in the war in Ukraine.

During Friday’s meeting with farmers in the town of Kózki in the Grębkow commune (Mazowieckie province), the prime minister was asked whether he confirmed the words of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who said on July 23 that the war in Ukraine had shaken Polish-Hungarian cooperation, which was the axis of the Visegrad Group. Orban also assessed that the goals of both countries are the same, but “the problem is on the side of the heart”, because while Hungarians view this conflict as a war of two Slavic nations, Poles “feel that they are also fighting in it”.

Morawiecki also said that “Poland is not playing any part in the war in Ukraine”. “The war is being fought by Ukrainians,” he stressed. He also noted that “the heroic struggle of Ukrainians is supported by weapons – mainly American, but also British, Polish and from many other places – from practically all over Europe, the aim of which is” to help them defend their sovereignty “.

Prime Minister Morawiecki explained that Poland is trying to help Ukraine “withstand the overwhelming pressure of the enemy, the aggressor, and the brutal attack by Russia”.

“We want Ukraine to survive and maintain its territorial integrity, its sovereignty,” he emphasised. “I believe that this will happen,” said the head of the Polish government.