Pulse of Culture 29.07

What makes London’s art scene so vibrant? What are the concerns of the next generation of artists and their insights in challenging times? The 2022 edition of the triennial The London Open exhibition showcases the most dynamic talent from across London.

The London Open is an open-submission exhibition of London-based artists working with painting, sculpture, moving images, installation, and performance. They will be available for viewing until September 4 in the Whitechapel Gallery.

Other cultural events of note include: Chinese oil painter Han Yuchen’s works depicting the people and landscapes of Tibet exhibited in Rome’s Palazzo Bonaparte; an underwater archaeological park that opened off the coast of Cyprus; The Carnival of Magicians, one of the most colourful festivals in Poland, kicks off in Lublin; the latest book by Barbara Gawryluk, a prolific Polish children’s book author, telling the true story of Amelia Anisovych, a Ukrainian girl who lifted the spirits of her neighbours when they were made to hide in a basement during Russian rocket attacks.