Eastern Express 29.07

After launching full-scale aggression against Ukraine, Russia neither refers to the ongoing hostilities as war, nor is imposing martial law on all – or at least part – of its territory, and neither has the country announced general or partial mobilisation of conscripts for Russian army service. Among reasons for this, analysts cite the Kremlin’s fear of riots against conscription, in Russia’s major cities.

Russia’s armed forces form a mix of conscripts, from ages 18 to 27, those performing mandatory annual military service, and so-called contract soldiers, who enter temporary contracts with the defence ministry and serve for money.

Contract soldiers, who typically sign up for three or more years in the military, are usually better trained than conscripts who can’t be sent into active combat such as that taking place in Ukraine right now. The army is trying to entice into service those who completed only compulsory service, and those who once opted for a contract.

After several months of war, however, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find volunteers.

That is why forced mobilisation by means of threats of torture or fabricated criminal cases is now the method being employed in Chechenya. The country’s opposition figure Ibrahim Jangulbayev claims that police have been ordered to attain “volunteers” by any means necessary.

Furthermore, according to him, some are being offered money to be sent to the front without any legal guarantees, others are being promised to be sent only to serve in support capacity and not on the frontlines, and still others are openly threatened with the harshest possible measures. The law enforcement forces under Ramzan Kadyrov have also committed violence against families of mobilised men.

The Kremlin has moreover organised a covert mobilisation means, in recruiting members of far-right organisations aligned with Nazi ideology.

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malar explained on Thursday, that one such structure is the Imperial Legion, a paramilitary faction of the Russian Imperial Movement. The organisation is found on the US Finance Ministry’s list of terrorist organisations, since 2020. A year later, appearing on a similar list in Canada.

According to the US State Department, the ultranationalist andracist Russian Imperial Movement organises paramilitary training for extremists in Russia and furthermore across Europe, while giving support to far-right, neo-Nazi parties in many European countries.

It is expected that Russia may use September’s Vostok military manoeuvres in the east of the country to conduct further covert mobilisation efforts for their war with Ukraine.

To shed more light on the issue, we were joined by Yaroslav Lodygin, Ukrainian producer and film director.

-Ukrainian authorities claim that a cargo ship carrying stolen Ukrainian goods has landed in the Lebanese port of Tripoli. Ukraine warns against the purchase, the total value of which could amount to 10,000 tonnes of goods.

-A reward of up to USD 10 mln is being offered by the US for information about Russian election meddling. According to the State Department, the Russian Internet Research Agency, or IRA, has been interfering with the political system for years.

-A second fine was imposed on a Russian journalist, who was fined in March after appearing on air, protesting against the war in Ukraine. Now, she has received another penalty for what the courts believe was a move against Russia’s army.

-Israel has been attempting to tread lightly in order to preserve its relationship with Moscow – a move made more difficult due to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Russian Jews may reportedly be under increased pressure to support the Russian strongman’s aggressive actions.