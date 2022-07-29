Polish, Chinese presidents discuss Russia-Ukraine war

KPRP

Polish and Chinese presidents Andrzej Duda and Xi Jinping discussed the Russia-Ukraine war in a telephone conversation on Friday.

After the talks, Duda wrote on Twitter that the talks focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and stressed that he was satisfied with their outcome.

Duda wrote that the talks had been “very statisfying”, and had mainly revolved round Ukraine. He said he and Xi Jinping voiced unanimous support for Ukraine’s independent statehood and territorial integrity.

Duda wrote that he also warned the Chinese president about the need to block Russia’s attempts to call out a global food crisis.

“We spoke about Ukraine and its territorial integrity, I mentioned the need to act against the food crisis caused by Russia,” Duda wrote.

Duda said he and Xi Jinping also discussed bilateral relations, and underlined that relations with China were an “important segment of Polish politics.”

In its online account of the conversation, the President’s Office wrote that Xi Jinping offered to work with Poland in seeking peaceful solutions to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.