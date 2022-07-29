Dozens wounded and scores dead following shelling of a POW camp

A filtration camp in Olenivka, in the Russian-occupied part of the Donetsk Region, where Russians are detaining Ukrainian POWs, has been shelled on the night of July 28-29, with dozens having been killed and many more wounded.

The number killed is variously being reported as at least 40 (by Russian MoD) or at least 53 (by Ukrainian General Staff). According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the filtration camp in Olenivka, where Russians have detained some 3,000 civilian residents of Mariupol whom they found to be potential threats and later also POWs, including those defending Azovstal, has been struck by a Ukrainian rocket attack. The Russian Ministry of Defence went so far as to put forward claims of a “deliberately perpetrated” provocation.

The Ukrainian General Staff vehemently denies these accusations.

“The Russian occupants pursued their criminal goals, thus, to accuse Ukraine of committing ‘war crimes’, and to hide the torture of prisoners and shootings committed there by the orders of the occupation administration and the command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation,” Ukraine’s General Staff said, adding that “The Russian enemy continues his propaganda methods of waging information warfare in order to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of shelling civilian infrastructure and the population, hiding his own insidious actions.”

The Ukrainians stress that they fire exclusively at legitimate Russian military targets and that the new long-range artillery provided by the West is extremely precise, ruling out the possibility of striking the Olenivka camp by mistake.

The footage of the bombardment’s aftermath has been shown on Russian state TV, depicting smouldering remains of a building and what appear to be human remains. According to the BBC’s analysis, while it is not possible to verify where the footage was filmed, the effects appear to be closer to those produced by an incendiary device, as opposed to regular artillery.

According to Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the allegations made by the Russians are “a classic, cynical and elaborate false flag operation” meant to discredit Ukrainian authorities, and he requested that the UN and other international organisations react accordingly. He was joined by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who called the shelling “another petrifying war crime”.

Russia has committed another petrifying war crime by shelling a correctional facility in the occupied Olenivka where it held Ukrainian POWs. I call on all partners to strongly condemn this brutal violation of international humanitarian law and recognize Russia a terrorist state.

Many of those killed belonged to the Azov Battalion, which formed a bulk of the protracted defence of the Azovstal steel mill, which was the last stand of the Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol. It is expected that a large number of those killed and wounded were soldiers of Azov.

According to Andriy Biletsky, founder and former commander of Azov, the Battalion’s soldiers were all transferred into a separate building, which ended up being destroyed in the shelling.

“We now know that it was a deed planned a long time ago by a state, to which the notion of officer’s honour is alien, and even more so following the Geneva Conventions, rules, laws, and customs of war. Russia could not defeat Azov in a fair fight, so it is trying to destroy us using treachery,” said Biletsky.

The Azov Battalion has announced it will now be hunting for all those involved in what they call an act of mass murder.