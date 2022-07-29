Half of Ukrainian refugees seek jobs in Poland

Women constituted the vast majority of the refugees and over 60 percent of them came to Poland with children. (PAP)

Christoph Soeder/PAP

About half of all Ukrainian refugees who arrived to Poland were looking for jobs, a National Bank of Poland (NBP) survey has found.

In April and May, NBP ran the survey among Ukrainian nationals who had entered Poland as war refugees. At that time Poland hosted 1.5 million of them.

About 30 percent were already working or had found a job at the time the survey was carried out and 50 percent were still looking for work. For more than 50 percent of the refugees it was their first visit to Poland.

About half of refugees held university degrees “which is significantly more than the share of people with higher education in the Ukrainian society,” NBP said. “Therefore, finding satisfying jobs for them is a challenge,” the central bank added.

The people represented all regions of Ukraine, but a majority of them had come from areas affected by war which at the same time had good transport links to Poland.

