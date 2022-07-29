Kentucky flooding kills at least 15

The death toll as a result of flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen to 15 people, Governor Andy Beshear said on Friday, after days of torrential rainfall inundated homes, washed out roads and caused rivers and streams to overflow their banks.

“We have lost at least 15 Kentuckians though that number is going to grow, probably more than double,” Mr Beshear said in a video on Twitter, noting that 23,000 homes and businesses were without power. “This situation is ongoing. We are still in search and rescue mode.”

Flood warnings and watches remained in effect throughout the day in the eastern half of the state and also northeast Tennessee and western West Virginia, where more rainfall is expected to swell waterways already well above their flood stages, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

Rivers across the region were expected to crest on Friday and throughout the weekend while a risk of more dangerous flash flooding remains still possible throughout the day, the NWS said.

Meanwhile in the West…

Elsewhere in the US, heavy rains battered Las Vegas, where floodwater washed over streets and rushed onto several casino floors and into parking garages along the famed Las Vegas Strip, videos posted on local media and social media showed.

At Circa Casino, workers attempted to sweep away the water away from the flooded floor, while at Planet Hollywood, water rained down on a casino table from what seemed to be a hole in the ceiling.

