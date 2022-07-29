English companies provide insurance for Ukraine sea corridor

Lloyd’s of London insurer Ascot and broker Marsh have launched marine cargo and war insurance for grain and food products moving from Ukrainian Black Sea ports, the two firms and commercial insurance market Lloyd’s said on Friday.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Thursday he was hopeful that the first shipment of grain from a Ukrainian Black Sea port could take place as early as Friday, but “crucial” details for the safe passage of vessels were still being worked out.

The Lloyd’s of London facility will provide up to USD 50 million of cover in marine cargo and war insurance, Lloyd’s, Ascot and Marsh said in a statement.

The cover would “add essential protections to the deal brokered by the UN last week and represents the latest support from Lloyd’s and the insurance industry to help the international community respond to the conflict,” said Patrick Tiernan, chief of markets at Lloyd’s.

Ambassadors arrive in Odesa

The ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries and Turkey have arrived in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa to reiterate the importance of implementing the agreement to allow the resumption of Ukrainian food exports.

The British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons wrote on her Twitter account, “My fellow G7 ambassadors and I are in Odesa with Turkey to reiterate the importance of the UN-brokered deal allowing food to be shipped out of Ukraine. Russia must respect the deal,” the ambassador wrote.

Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelenskyy said, “Once the Turkish side and the UN will give us the signal saying ‘we’re ready to receive the freight’ and we’re ready to export it, the process will start. I believe it’ll start today or tomorrow.”

The agreement on exports of grain and other foodstuffs from the Ukrainian ports was signed following a quadripartite meeting in Istanbul between Ukraine, Turkey, the United Nations, and Russia.

Following the signing of the Initiative on the export of grain and related food products by sea on July 22, 2022, Ukraine’s ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi are being prepared for the export of Ukrainian grain.

Russian forces struck the Odesa port with Kalibr cruise missiles on July 23. Two missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defence forces. Two other missiles hit the port’s infrastructure facilities.