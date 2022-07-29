Warsaw office first in the world to receive prestigious Platinum award for disabled access

Found inside the capital’s prestigious Norblin Factory, the ISS Hub was opened in December to serve as a global HQ supplementing the function of the firm’s head office in Denmark.

A Warsaw office building is celebrating after becoming the first in the world to be awarded Platinum status by the Irish-based accessibility assessment organisation Mobility Mojo.

Designed from the outset to be as usable as possible, the project was assessed on a wide series of points such as its entrance, reception area, hallways, lighting, breakout spaces, stairs and lifts, work stations, meeting rooms and cafeteria.

Scoring an unprecedented 9.6 out of 10, the ISS office development smashed previous records thanks to a design that placed an emphasis on wide spaces, passageways and doors and simple signage to allow for easy navigation.

Moreover, attention was given to installing spacious lifts and adopting smooth but contrasting colour schemes so as to aid those with visual impairments.

Of the other solutions implemented by ISS, care was given to include a lowered reception desk, adjustable work stations and a parents room.

Margot Slattery, ISS’s Global Diversity and Inclusion Manager, said: “I’m truly excited by this Platinum score, which I think is a testament to ISS’s efforts in creating inclusive workplaces, where everybody can be their authentic self and feel like they belong. Diversity and Inclusion must never just be words in company policies.”

Continuing, Slattery expressed hopes that ISS’s award would inspire others to follow their lead: “An inclusive mindset and culture should be reflected and reinforced by the way we talk, look and act, as well as through the physical surroundings of the workplace.”

“This goes not just for ISS, but also for our 30,000 customers around the world. Going forward, this accessibility assessment approach will be part of our workplace services in order to support our customer’s D&I agendas even further.”

For their part, Capital Park, the investor behind Norblin Factory, can also reflect on a job well done. Spectacularly reviving a 19th century metalworks in the heart of Warsaw’s upcoming business district, that this has been done whilst keeping in mind all potential users has demonstrated just how rapidly mentalities have been changed.

Kinga Nowakowska, COO and a member of the management board at Capital Park Group, said: “When looking at the aspects related to the availability of the Norblin Factory for people with different needs and requirements, we decided to cooperate with the non-profit organisation ‘The Integration Foundation’.

“As such, we introduced a number of amenities that have made it easier for people with disabilities to move around… This included clear directional information at the main entrances, adequate lightning, dedicated parking spaces located in close proximity or directly at the entrances of elevators, automatic garage entrance doors, wide lifts with lowered panel and voice notifications, bells-intercoms at office receptions and lowered spaces to cater for people who use wheelchairs, as well as toilets equipped with handles, supports and alarms, to mention just a few.”