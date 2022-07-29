Poland to prolong anti-inflation measures

"The anti-inflation shields will certainly be prolonged until the end of the year," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at a press briefing on Friday.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

The Polish government will prolong its anti-inflation measures, which it calls ‘shields’, until the end of the year, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, has said.

Poland introduced temporary VAT and excise tax cuts early this year to help society weather high inflation.

Recently, the government extended the measures until the end of October. The shields cover fuel, electricity, heating, fertilisers and staple foods.

The CPI inflation reached 15.5 percent in July, unchanged from June, the Central Statistical Office reported earlier on Friday. Poland’s CPI is at its highest level in 25 years.