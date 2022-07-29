Poland’s CPI hits 15.5 pct y/y in July

Prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 15.5 percent year on year and by 0.4 percent month on month in July 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported in a flash estimate on Friday.

Economists polled by PAP Business estimated that July’s CPI would reach 15.4 percent year on year and 0.4 percent month on month.

In June, the prices of consumer goods and services increased by 15.5 percent year on year and by 1.5 percent month on month.