Floods skewer through Pakistan killing more than hundred people

Floods caused by monsoon rains have killed at least 110 people and injured scores of others in the Balochistan Province in southwest Pakistan, Reuters reported.

Rescuers and soldiers are using boats and helicopters to rescue people stranded in inundated villages in Lasbela, the district devastated by heavy rains since June, and other areas affected by the floods.



The local authorities said more than 200 villagers in Lasbela had been evacuated to safe places by Thursday.



“Many people were trapped in the floods and suffered heavy losses. We are too grieved to shed tears as we suffer huge losses. All our livestock and belongings are gone,” a local villager said.



Rescue work underway

The Pakistani military has so far dispatched two helicopters to help with the rescue work in the flood-stricken villages.



Flood Update: Pakistan Army & Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan troops are assisting civil administration in Rescue & Relief efforts due to recent floods

Balochistan

Two Army Aviation helicopters have been flown from Karachi to Othal



— Pakistan Armed Forces, July 28, 2022

The rescue operation is facing formidable challenges as heavy rains will continue to ravage many parts of Pakistan in the next few days, according to the meteorological authority.



People catching fish in flood water after heavy rain in Karachi, Pakistan

— Insider Paper, July 26, 2022

Floods strike both sides of the globe

Flooding in eastern Kentucky, US, has caused at least eight deaths, Governor Andy Beshear said on Thursday, and the death toll is expected to reach double digits as water continues to rise.



A series of storms drenching the eastern part of the state has dropped water that has yet to crest, leaving damage that could take years to repair, the governor stated. On Thursday he declared a state of emergency in six counties.



This is Buckhorn School. I have spoken here before and they were some of the most kind people I have ever met. Absolutely heartbreaking.

— Matt Jones, July 28, 2022

According to the Poweroutage.us website, the flooding left 24,000 households without power in eastern Kentucky.