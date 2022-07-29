Eliciting war reparations from Germany may take decades says Kaczynski

Poland's efforts to make Germany pay WWII reparations to the country may take a lot of time, even a whole generation, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) has told PAP.

On Wednesday, Kaczynski met with Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany’s main opposition party, the centre-right CDU. War reparations were one of the main subjects of the meeting.

“When it comes to reparations, he said that at the moment no German government would agree to that,” Kaczynski said. “I said that history is dynamic and that we would be raising this matter as the issue has the dimensions of finance and dignity.”

“Why wouldn’t they pay, if they paid to 70 countries?” Kaczynski also asked.

A Polish parliamentary commission on war losses, set up in 2017, has been working on a comprehensive report on the matter.

Kaczynski said the report would be published on September 1, the 83th anniversary of Germany’s invasion of Poland and the start of World War Two.

“September 1 is the date agreed upon with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, he even suggested it during one of our talks,” Kaczynski said. “On that day, we’ll publish the first, most important volume of this report, but there will be more.” Kaczynski added the report would be published in several languages.

Following the publication, the government will “take further steps in an appropriate sequence and in line with a certain plan,” Kaczynski added. “It will be a huge operation. I hope that it will one day bring results, although I realise that it will take a longer time, perhaps a whole generation will pass.”

The PiS government has raised the problem of war reparations from Germany as it claims the issue was not properly dealt with after World War Two. This was due to the fact that after the war Poland became a Soviet Union satellite country and was not sovereign in the sense that it had to consult all its decisions with Moscow.

The current Polish government claims the tremendous losses inflicted on Poland by Nazi Germany were never fully compensated for. Germany maintains that the issue is officially closed.