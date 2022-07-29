Pulse of Culture 28.07

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our programme’s host Karolina Ciesielska took a closer look at the International Shakespeare Festival, which is currently underway in Gdańsk. This year, ensembles from all over the world will present their interpretation of “The Tempest”.

The programme of the festival includes “a VR ‘Hamlet’, a funereal musical, dance theatre, projects from the borders of various arts and many accompanying events,” the festival’s official website wrote.

This episode also featured an exhibition devoted to the Argentinian cartoon character Mafalda, currently on display in Mexico.

Other events covered in this episode include the Horbowy International Glass Competition, the release of the “Broad Peak” movie trailer, the release of the Notre-Dame de Paris musical in New York and the appearance of Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska on the cover of the American fashion magazine Vogue.