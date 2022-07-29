Rock Rachon 28.07

Washington is exploring whether it can send US-made fighter jets to Ukraine. “The Department of Defense is conducting a preliminary study of this possibility regarding the potential provision of fighter jets to Ukrainians,” White House spokesman, John Kirby said last week.

Furthermore, the US Defense Department has announced another package of security assistance for Ukraine. “This latest package includes about USD 175 million in equipment pulled from existing US military stocks through presidential drawdown authority and USD 95 million in equipment from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, or USAI fund,” a senior defence official said during a press briefing on July 25.

The latest package will include four additional HIMARS systems, four command post vehicles, additional anti-armour weapons, 36,000 rounds of 105 mm ammunition and other gear.

Moreover, six American F-22 Raptor combat jets have been sent to Poland to support NATO’s Air Shielding programme, the US Air Force’s Europe and Africa command announced on July 27.

Meanwhile, European countries are trying to lower their gas consumption as a response to Russia’s gas blackmail. However, lower gas consumption would lead to a decrease in production which, in turn, would lead Europe into a recession.

These and other subjects were discussed, in the latest episode of Rock Rachon, with journalist, analyst, military and aviation technology expert and member of the Defence 24 editorial team Juliusz Sabak, political theory expert and assistant professor of international relations at Webster University in Vienna Ralph Schöllhammer and journalist Matthew Tyrmand.

According to Juliusz Sabak, it is very likely that the US will provide Ukraine with F-15 and F-16 fighter jets, as the country’s congress is allocating USD 100 million to a programme that will train Ukrainian pilots in the use of these kinds of aircraft.

In turn, Mr Schöllhammer talked about different European perspectives on the war. The assistant professor pointed out that Western Europe, and especially Germany, thought that the richer Europe is going to get the more peaceful it will become, which translates to their attitude toward the conflict in Ukraine, wanting the conflict “to go away”.

He added that Eastern European countries from the very beginning understood that “this is still a dangerous world”.