LIVE: 156th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russian private military firm Wagner has likely been allocated responsibility for specific sectors of the front line in eastern Ukraine, possibly as Russia is facing a major shortage of combat infantry in their invasion of Ukraine, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update on Friday.

08:10 CEST

According to Reuters, the Kremlin believed these agents would help Russia capture Ukraine effortlessly within a couple of days.

07:58 CEST

The development of bilateral military cooperation between Poland and Estonia and the security situation after Russia’s attack on Ukraine were the main topics of the first conversation between Deputy Prime Minister @mblaszczak and the new Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur. pic.twitter.com/3z6z5ZVXnW

07:48 CEST

Explosions were heard all night in occupied #Ilovaysk, #Donetsk region. It is reported that the #Ukrainian armed forces destroyed an enemy ammunition depot. pic.twitter.com/BOxPkNzJf9

07:32 CEST

Voivode of the Silesian Voivodeship Jaroslaw Wieczorek said that the treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers is “another brick of support” for Ukraine by Polish citizens in the face of Russian aggression.

07:10 CEST

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 29 July 2022

