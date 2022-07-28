US, China leaders’ talks as important as US, USSR during Cold War: expert

Robert Pszczel, former Director of NATO’s Information Office in Moscow, was invited by TVP World to discuss the importance of talks between Presidents Biden and Xi.

As Mr Pszczel noted, when looking at the official releases made by the staffers of either of the World leaders, what is mentioned and what is not mentioned are of equal importance. There should be no doubt, however, that they have discussed the issue of Taiwan and the potential, and very controversial, visit of Speaker Pelosi, which generates a lot of resentment in Beijing.

Among the questions Mr Pszczel tried to answer were: does Beijing treat Biden seriously, what else did the two leaders possibly discuss, and would China try to use the Russian invasion of Ukraine to gain leverage elsewhere.