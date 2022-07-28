World News 28.07

Lithuanian President visits Kyiv, POTUS and Xi talk for two hours online, and Polish national broadcaster expands into Lithuanina. This and much more in the Thursday edition of World News.

Energy crisis

Europe is now facing a serious energy crisis. After Russia once again reduced the gas deliveries to Europe, economists predict that the upcoming heating season will be very difficult. Especially for the countries which were largely dependent on Russian gas.

Ukraine fighting for right to free trade

“Ukrainians do not know the word slavery and will fight for their statehood until their last breath,” said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today, on the occasion of Ukraine’s Statehood Day, which was established only a year ago. Ukraine is fighting for freedom on many fronts including the freedom to trade.

Lithuanian President in Kyiv

“Lithuania will support Ukraine until victory,” said Lithuanian President, Gitanas Nausėda during a recent visit to Kyiv. Nausėda met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and made the speech at the Verkhovna Rada in both the Lithuanian and Ukrainian languages. The President also presented his Ukrainian counterpart with the Order of Vytautas the Great.

Collecting the dead

The war in Ukraine is taking a bloody toll. Bodies of fallen soldiers are still being found on the battlefields. TVP World’s correspondent in Kharkiv, Marcin Nowak, reported on a special unit of the Ukrainian army which searches for dead Russian soldiers. The hope is to exchange their bodies for Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Biden-Xi call

US president Joe Biden held a phone call with China’s Xi Jinping which lasted for more than two hours. The two leaders discussed various issues, ranging from the global economic crisis to China’s threats to invade Taiwan.

US-Russia prisoner swap

The White House announced steps to secure the release of two US citizens held by Russia on what they believe to be unfounded charges. A US proposal could result in high-level talks on the matter in the coming days.

Wildfires in Europe

The recent heat wave has seen a surge in forest fires across southern Europe and even in the Czech Republic. Tens of thousands of hectares of forest and hundreds of houses have gone up in flames, and there have been fatalities.

Sound of Freedom

They come from Kharkiv, Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa. Together they form the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra. Their weapon against Putin’s aggression is music. In a gesture of solidarity with the victims of the war, they are performing across Poland and other European states. TVP World’s correspondent, Alex Sumlinska, reported on their first performance at the Polish National Opera in Warsaw.

Warsaw braces for the 78th anniversary of the Uprising

This year marks the 78th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising and the city is preparing for the annual commemorations. Our reporter Jeremi Cholodniuk has more on the story.

TVP in Lithuania

Co-operation between Polish-Lithuanian national broadcasters will have a different dimension. Starting July 28, TVP is broadcasting on a nationwide multiplex in Lithuania.

World News’ guest

Robert Pszczel, former Director of NATO’s Information Office in Moscow, was invited by TVP World to discuss the importance of talks between Presidents Biden and Xi.