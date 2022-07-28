Eastern Express 28.07

The latest episode of Eastern Express puts Turkey under the spotlight, as the country has been at the centre of global politics recently.

Ankara has displayed significant negotiating strength, as illustrated by the landmark Ukraine-Russia grain deal to unblock the Black sea ports and avert a global food crisis, as the deal was brokered by Turkey and the UN.

Turkey also gave conditional approval of Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO, reliant on Sweden intensifying its work on Turkish extradition requests. Both countries are also required to toughen their approach to those seen as threats by Ankara. Has Turkey become a major player in geopolitics? Eastern Express investigates.