Ruling party leader says ‘no’ to pay rises for politicians

Tomasz Wojtasik/PAP

Jarosław Kaczyński, leader of Poland’s ruling party, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS), has told PAP that he is strongly against any wage increases for politicians.

The Rzeczpospolita daily has reported that parliamentarians are to receive a 7.8-percent pay rise from next year, citing arrangements voiced at a Sejm (lower house) committee meeting last week.

This would translate into monthly pay rises of PLN 1,000 (EUR 210) for MPs and senators, PLN 1,250 (EUR 262) for deputy ministers, PLN 1,400 (EUR 294) for ministers, PLN 1,600 (EUR 336) for Sejm and Senate speakers and PLN 2,000 (EUR 420) for the president, according to calculations made by the private television station TVN24.

“Indeed, the base amount (for the public sector – PAP) will be increased next year, which will mainly affect public employees,” Kaczyński told PAP on Thursday. “The issue of MPs and ministers came up somewhat as a consequence of it,” he added.

“I’m a strong opponent of introducing any pay rises for politicians,” the party leader said, adding that the media reports were inspired by the opposition who wanted to set the public against the government and the ruling party.

“In a situation of high inflation (in June at 15.6 percent in annual terms – PAP), somebody has to lead by example and this somebody should be people who are in power,” Kaczyński said. “In my view, an adequate amendment should be introduced here.”

Last year, the wages of undersecretaries of state and, indirectly, of MPs and senators were increased by 60 percent.