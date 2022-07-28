Ukraine signs deal with EU college in Warsaw

College of Europe

A College of Europe will be created in Ukraine following the signing of an agreement between the Ukrainian government and the College of Europe in Warsaw’s Natolin district, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, has announced.

“I have the honour of announcing one more very important step,” Zelensky told the Ukrainian parliament on Thursday, as quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. “The European Union has a College of Europe in Bruges (Belgium) and in Natolin (in Warsaw). It’s one of the most respected post-graduate educational institutions which prepares specialists to work in EU institutions and in member states. We will create our College of Europe in Ukraine.”

Zelensky added that the Ukrainian government had signed the appropriate memorandum with the Natolin college.

He went on to say that in the first phase, a European integration course would be established at one of the Ukrainian universities, after which a College of Europe would be set up within the framework of the presidential university.