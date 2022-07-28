Polish PM receives leader of German opposition party CDU

Friedrich Merz, leader of the German Christian Democratic Party (CDU), came to Warsaw on July 28 to meet with the Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki. Among the topics discussed were the war in Ukraine and issues related to energy.

“As we all know, [CDU] is one of the most important political parties in Germany, a party which has ruled for many years and, as such, we also want to maintain these relations at the party level,” Piotr Müller, Polish MP and the government’s spokesman said after the meeting held by PM Morawiecki and Merz. “The main topics were, obviously, related to geopolitical risks and what is happening in Ukraine.”

He pointed out that the meeting also covered energy matters and the increasing economic cooperation between the two countries:

“For many years now, Poland and Germany have been expanding their co-operation in this [economic] area,” he added. “The investments which are being carried out by both sides are satisfactory and important to our bilateral co-operation.”

Müller further noted that, during the talks, the Polish side expressed its opposition to “certain German ideas concerning the further European integration, understood as federalisation.”

The Polish spokesman also stated that the Polish side felt that supplies of military equipment sent to Ukraine by Germany, as well as to Poland in exchange for the equipment Poland sent to Ukraine, were “unsatisfactory”.

“The Prime Minister said explicitly that Poland was counting on the fact that, in this respect, Germany would take further steps in this matter,” said Mueller. “It’s about fulfilling the assurances that have already been made.”