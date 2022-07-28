PM, leader of CDU meet in Warsaw

"As we all know, this (CDU – PAP) is one of the most important political parties in Germany, a party which has ruled for many years and, as such, we also want to maintain these relations at the party level," Piotr Mueller said after the meeting of Morawiecki and Merz (pictured).

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The war in Ukraine and issues related to energy were among the topics discussed by Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, and Friedrich Merz, head of CDU, the German centre-right opposition party, the government spokesperson said on Thursday.

“As we all know, this (CDU – PAP) is one of the most important political parties in Germany, a party which has ruled for many years and, as such, we also want to maintain these relations at the party level,” Piotr Mueller said after the meeting of Morawiecki and Merz. “The main topics were, obviously, related to geopolitical risks and what is happening in Ukraine.”

He pointed out that the meeting also concerned energy issues and increasing economic cooperation between the two countries.

“For many years now, Poland and Germany have been expanding their cooperation in this (economics- PAP) area,” he added. “The investments which are being carried out by both sides are satisfactory and important to our bilateral cooperation.”

Mueller also said that, during the talks, the Polish side expressed opposition to “certain German ideas concerning the further European integration, understood as federalisation.”

Meuller also mentioned that the Polish side felt that the supplies of military equipment sent to Ukraine by Germany, as well as to Poland in exchange for the equipment Poland sent to Ukraine were “unsatisfactory”.

“The prime minister said explicitly that Poland was counting on the fact that, in this respect, Germany would take further steps in this matter,” said Mueller. “It’s about fulfilling the assurances that have already been made.”