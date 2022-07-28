Covid infections rising, minister warns

Adam Niedzielski told a conference that the past month saw weekly infection growth at over 60 percent, with one week showing an 80 percent rise.

Covid infections in Poland are on a sharp rise, the Polish health minister said on Thursday in Pulawy, southeastern Poland.

Adam Niedzielski told a conference that the past month saw weekly infection growth at over 60 percent, with one week showing an 80 percent rise.

“We are facing a very dynamic rise in coronavirus infections,” Niedzielski said, adding that “a positive sign” was the successful curbing of the infection rate.

Niedzielski said last Monday saw the infection count exceeding 5,000 for the first time, with the Thursday figure down to 3,500 new cases, but still 17-18 percent above the previous week.

He added that latest forecasts predict around 10,000 daily infections in the second half of August.