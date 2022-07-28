Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine mark Lublin Triangle’s 2nd anniversary

“The Lublin Triangle has set an example of small alliances’ leading role in ensuring efficient interstate cooperation in the region,” the Foreign Ministers of Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine wrote in a joint statement marking the second anniversary of the initiative’s establishment.

As the ministers pointed out, “in the past two years, the Lublin triangle has demonstrated true resilience and ability to meet the most serious challenges to European security”, stressing that the meetings and consultations within the initiative “have greatly facilitated the capacity of the cooperation platform.”

Marking the second anniversary of the #LublinTriangle, FMs of 🇱🇹 🇵🇱 🇺🇦 highlight the significance of our historic partnership, which has demonstrated true resilience & ability to meet the most serious challenges to European security.

They also highlighted “the significant input of the Lublin Triangle into the efforts on consolidation of international support for Ukraine in its fight against unprovoked and unjustified war unleashed by the Russian Federation” and welcomed “active military and technical cooperation” between the member states.

Referring to the ongoing conflict in the East, the ministers urged the international community to “introduce a full oil and gas embargo on Russia, expand individual sanctions against Russian elites and state-owned enterprises, as well as completely cut off Russia from the Western banking system.”

🇺🇦🇱🇹🇵🇱 #LublinTriangle is one of the key elements of Ukraine's new security strategy.

“The Ministers confirm the growing role of the Lublin Triangle as the regional format of cooperation in Central Europe and intend to extend further our security, defence, energy, infrastructure, scientific, cultural and youth cooperation, including the option of involving other interested parties into the implementation of future projects, along the Road Map adopted by Foreign Ministers of the Lublin Triangle in Vilnius in 2021,” the statement concluded.

