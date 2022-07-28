Baykar to gift ‘Polish’ crowdfunded drone to Ukraine for free

Baykar has declared that the “Polish” drone for Ukraine will be donated for free. The PLN 22.5 million raised in the fundraiser will be used for humanitarian aid to the suffering people of Ukrainian, journalist Sławomir Sierakowski, the organiser of the fundraiser, reported.

Mr Sierakowski started the fundraiser on June 30 to help Ukraine in its war efforts. On Sunday, donors’ contributions to the “Bayraktar for Ukraine” fundraiser exceeded PLN 22.5 million, the amount needed to purchase the drone, several days before the end of the fundraiser.

On Thursday, the journalist posted on Facebook that he had received an official letter from Baykar’s management stating that the “Polish” drone for Ukraine would be donated to the country for free.

The journalist announced that the PLN 22.5 million collected would be used for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

According to a letter sent to Mr Sierakowski by the Bakyar board of directors, the company will “oversee the allocation of your (donors) funds by Ukrainian charities to ends that ultimately strengthen Ukraine.”

#Turkish company @BaykarTech will give the "#Bayraktar" drone to #Ukraine for free, for which the Poles collected money. pic.twitter.com/IPpO3MFzQR

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 28, 2022

“Our aspiration is that our offering and this campaign will succeed in saving the lives of innocent Ukrainians in challenging times that we pray would end soon,” the letter stated.

A fantastic show of solidarity

In early July of this year, Deputy Chairwoman of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) Oleena Kondratiuk, referring to the collection being conducted in Poland, assessed that this is a fantastic show of solidarity “that will go down in the history of our relations.”

We are grateful to Slawomir Sierakowski and everyone who took part in raising 22.5 million zloty to buy a Bayraktar TB-2 drone for Ukraine!

Dear Poland, we are blessed to have a neighbour like you!

Dziękujemy!

🇺🇦🤝🇵🇱 #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/YnO7xkgz06

— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) July 24, 2022

The Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones are used, among other things, for reconnaissance, artillery guidance and direct attacks.

Previously, collections for the purchase of drones for the Ukrainian army were conducted by Lithuanians and Ukrainians.