Majority of Poles fear country is on wrong path

In the opinion of 75 percent of those surveyed, Poland's economy is in crisis. Forty-three percent described this crisis as mild and 32 percent as severe.

Over 70 percent of Poles believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, according to the results of a new poll published on Thursday.

The Kantar survey indicated that 71 percent of respondents were unhappy with the direction the country was heading, while only 16 percent were satisfied. Thirteen percent did not have an opinion on the matter.

The percentage of Poles fearing their country was going in the wrong direction rose by 6 percentage points from June, while the proportion of those polled who believed the situation was developing well, fell by 1 percentage point month on month.

Nineteen percent expressed a positive opinion about the condition of the Polish economy and 6 percent did not have an opinion on the matter.

The percentage of Poles fearing the economy was in crisis rose by 6 percentage points from June, while the proportion of those who believed the economy was growing, fell by 1 percentage point month on month.

Kantar ran the survey on July 15-20 on a random sample of 1,115 adult Poles.