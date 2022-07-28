80-years-ago Jewish Combat Organisation was funded to fight Nazi Germans

On July 28, 1942, the Jewish Combat Organisation (ŻOB) was founded in Warsaw as a countermeasure to Germans deporting and killing Jewish people from the Warsaw Ghetto. Mordechai Anielewicz nom de guerre “Anioł”, the heroic leader of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising that broke out in April 1943, was the organisation’s commander.

Warsaw marks anniversary of Ghetto Uprising

Sirens wailed across the Polish capital at noon on Tuesday to mark the 79th anniversary of the start of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

“The Jewish Combat Organisation was a response to German terror against the Jewish population, a response to the mass deportations to the death camps and the extermination policy. The organisation was formed mainly by young people,” Martyna Grądzka-Rejak, PhD, a historian at the Polish Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) and head of the Research Department at the Warsaw Ghetto Museum, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

Founders of the ŻOB consisted of members of pre-war Jewish youth organisations: Hashomer Hatzair, Dror, HeHalutz, the Union of Hebrew Youth – Akiba and unaffiliated Jews such as Yitzhak Zuckerman nom de guerre “Antek”, Zivia Lubetkin nom de guerre “Celina”, Mordechai Tenenbaum and Yosef Kapłan. It is estimated that 500-600 people belonged to the ŻOB.

For the ŻOB, the issue considered a priority was to establish contact with Polish underground organisations, from the Communist People’s Guard to the Home Army, and to obtain weapons and deliver them to the ghetto. The liaison between the ŻOB leadership and the Home Army was Izrael Chaim Wilner nom de guerre “Arie” and “Jurek”.

“Most people in the ghetto thought that any resistance would lead to the complete liquidation of the ghetto. For a long time, they did not believe that the Germans had decided to exterminate Jews in Poland or even in Europe. And that’s why they believed that underground activity would bring defeat upon us,” ŻOB fighter Simcha Rotem nom de guerre “Kazik” recalled during an interview years after World War II. Simcha Rotem was one of the few survivors of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

The Warsaw Ghetto was the largest in German-occupied Poland, keeping in its premises as many as 460,000 Jews in its peak period in 1941. The first stage of its liquidation, ordered under Germany’s Reinhard Plan foreseeing the total genocide of European Jews, was launched in July 1942 and continued until late August.

The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising broke out on April 19, 1943, in the final phase of the ghetto’s liquidation. The insurgency, which lasted until May 16, was a symbolic act, having no chance of success. In an unequal, almost one-month-long struggle, the poorly-armed fighters of the Jewish Combat Organisation (ŻOB) and the Jewish Military Union (ŻZW) stood up to overwhelming SS and Wehrmacht forces, the Security Police and auxiliaries.

The Jewish Combat Organisation and Jewish Military Union began to train their soldiers and when the Germans entered the Ghetto on 19 April 1943 with the aim of finishing the deportations, an uprising broke out even though the Jewish fighters knew they will lose the fight and die. pic.twitter.com/4TS88Ae0jt

— Institute of National Remembrance (@ipngovpl_eng) April 19, 2022

On May 8, 1943, the commander of the uprising, Mordechai Anielewicz, together with other ŻOB soldiers, committed suicide in a bunker at 18 Miła Street. Just a handful of fighters managed to escape the burning ghetto through the sewage system. Among them was the last commander of the uprising and war survivor, Marek Edelman.

Approximately 6,000 insurgents died in the fighting. Survivors were mostly deported to German concentration camps. The remains of the Warsaw Ghetto were razed to the ground by German troops led by SS General Juergen Stroop, who was later tried, convicted, and hanged for crimes against humanity in Poland on March 6, 1952.