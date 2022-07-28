LIVE: 155th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. On Wednesday, Ukraine announced it aims to strike a deal for a USD 15-20 billion programme with the International Monetary Fund before the end of the year to help shore up its war-torn economy.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 28 July 2022
Ukraine’s counteroffensive is gathering momentum in the Russian-controlled southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Britain’s defence ministry said on Thursday.
Refusal to cooperate has also led to proxies to “import[ing] Russians to work in occupied territories” to fulfill basic tasks, such as reopening businesses, clearing rubble, or establishing occupation bureaucracies.
5 Kanal reports that #Chuhuiv, #Kharkiv region was shelled today. pic.twitter.com/JS30gua8YA
#Gazprom accuses #Siemens of failing to repair turbines for the #NordStream 1 pipeline. The German concern claims that it has not received any reports of damage.
