LIVE: 155th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. On Wednesday, Ukraine announced it aims to strike a deal for a USD 15-20 billion programme with the International Monetary Fund before the end of the year to help shore up its war-torn economy.

07:48 CEST

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 28 July 2022

Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/Uxf7cRQ29Q

🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/K9dClLZ1f1

— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 28, 2022

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is gathering momentum in the Russian-controlled southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Britain’s defence ministry said on Thursday.

07:23 CEST

Refusal to cooperate has also led to proxies to “import[ing] Russians to work in occupied territories” to fulfill basic tasks, such as reopening businesses, clearing rubble, or establishing occupation bureaucracies.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 28, 2022

07:21 CEST

5 Kanal reports that #Chuhuiv, #Kharkiv region was shelled today. pic.twitter.com/JS30gua8YA

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 28, 2022

07:14 CEST

#Gazprom accuses #Siemens of failing to repair turbines for the #NordStream 1 pipeline. The German concern claims that it has not received any reports of damage.

��Deutsche Welle pic.twitter.com/VqDGLwyw6I

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 28, 2022