‘Big shift in European politics’: expert on Polish-Spanish consultations

It shows a big shift in European politics, Agaton Koziński, commentator and journalist based in Poland, told TVP World, commenting on the Polish-Spanish consultations that took place in Warsaw under the chairmanship of PM Mateusz Morawiecki and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez.

“Poland and Spain had very little in common regarding European policy,” Mr Koziński pointed out, stressing that it is now the opposite.

As the expert emphasised, both the countries, together with Greece and Portugal, stood up against the European Commission as regards to the EU gas reduction policy.

