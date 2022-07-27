World News 27.07

Russian airstrikes continue across Ukraine, but the invaders struggle to protect themselves from HIMARS munitions. Meanwhile, Polish-Spanish intergovernmental consultations, led by the Prime Ministers of both countries, took place today in Warsaw.

Russian filtration camps

Russian airstrikes continue across Ukraine, but the occupiers struggle to protect themselves from HIMARS munitions. Polish special services have managed to pinpoint the locations of Russian-organised filtration camps for displaced Ukrainians.

Bilateral summit

Polish-Spanish intergovernmental consultations, led by the Prime Ministers of both countries, took place today in Warsaw. The summit opened the doors for ever-closer military and economic cooperation between Poland and Spain.

Energy independence in Europe

Many European countries are seeking energy independence from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. France has just nationalised one of its biggest private energy companies, EDF, in order to gain more control over the looming energy crisis.

Polish-Korean military deal

Mariusz Błaszczak, the Polish Defence Minister, has announced the purchase of military equipment from South Korea. This is a strategic move to improve and modernise the Polish Armed Forces in light of current threats.

Lufthansa staff on strike

Ground staff at Lufthansa went on strike today, prompting the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights, and adding to travel disruptions during the busy summer travel season. Irish airlines Ryanair is facing similar issues.

Monkeypox in Europe

Monkeypox outbreaks during the COVID-19 pandemic are leading healthcare authorities to sound the alarm, aiming to contain the virus as cases mount.

Fire fighting heroes

As wildfires rage across the world, firefighters form the vanguard in the attempts to contain and extinguish them. These often unsung heroes do so at high personal costs.

Indonesian gambit

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has undertaken a tour of some of his country’s most important trade partners – China, Japan and South Korea. The Indonesian leader seeks to foster ties with countries that have been at odds with each other in recent times.

Lionesses in finals

England will face either Germany or France in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 finals. After an unforgettable game last night, the Lionesses will have a shot at winning their first major trophy at Wembley stadium in London.