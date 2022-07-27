Poland’s budget surplus at EUR 5.78 bln at end-June – FinMin

Poland recorded a PLN 27.7-billion (EUR 5.78-billion) state budget surplus after the first six months of 2022, the Ministry of Finance has said.

Poland’s budget revenue reached PLN 263.6 billion (EUR 54.92) in January-June 2022 and was PLN 29.7 billion (EUR 6.19 billion), or 12.7 percent higher compared to the same period of 2021, the ministry said.

Government spending reached PLN 235.9 billion (EUR 49.15 billion) in the same period and was PLN 29.9 billion (EUR 6.23 billion), or 14.5 percent higher compared to the first six months of 2021.

June’s surplus was boosted by the central bank’s annual profit payout, which amounted to PLN 10.4 billion (EUR 2.17 billion). Most of the sum, PLN 9.6 billion (EUR 2 billion), will finance the recently-passed subsidies to heating coal for households.